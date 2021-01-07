Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $909,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $891,870.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $779,520.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $398,821.70.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.
- On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.
PGNY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,248. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -37.74. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Progyny by 74.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.