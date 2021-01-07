Perlin (PERL) Market Cap Achieves $13.83 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

