Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.97. Performant Financial shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 293,006 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

