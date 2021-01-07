Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $3,292,114. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.