Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

