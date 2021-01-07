PeepCoin (PCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $223.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 94.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,473.42 and $223.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptohub, C-Patex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,544,097,469 coins and its circulating supply is 142,344,097,469 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, C-Patex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.