Peabody Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the coal producer will earn ($0.30) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

