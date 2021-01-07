PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.50

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 102139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.80.

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

