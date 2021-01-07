PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $226.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.87. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $244.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

