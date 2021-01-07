PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 8,432,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,549,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PAVmed in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

