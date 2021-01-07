Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 12.2% Higher

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.08. 3,044,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,771,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

