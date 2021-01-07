Patrick R. Donahoe Sells 2,600 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

