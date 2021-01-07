Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 16.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 4,953,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,366,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Specifically, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,432.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,027,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,703 in the last 90 days. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

