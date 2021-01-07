Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $46.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Parkland has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.