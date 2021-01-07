Parkgene (GENE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $265,284.78

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $265,284.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00291665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.75 or 0.02713812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

