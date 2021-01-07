Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.