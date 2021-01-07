PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

