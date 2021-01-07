PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Price Up 12.3%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 1,711,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,189,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.