Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.