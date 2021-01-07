Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading Up 3.6%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)’s share price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 6,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,942,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

