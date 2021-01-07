Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (OXH.L) (LON:OXH) Shares Down 65%

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (OXH.L) (LON:OXH)’s share price fell 65% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £373,232.30 and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (OXH.L) Company Profile (LON:OXH)

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

