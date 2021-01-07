Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $69.64. Approximately 187,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 150,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

