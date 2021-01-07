OTR Global Begins Coverage on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Equities research analysts at OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 139.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

