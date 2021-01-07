Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $91.72. 1,335,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 759,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

