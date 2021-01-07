Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.