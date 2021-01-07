Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 565.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 567% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.