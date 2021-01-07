Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$38.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64.

About Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) (CVE:REX)

Orex Minerals Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals Inc. (REX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.