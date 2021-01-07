Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of ORTX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

