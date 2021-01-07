Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $36.64 million and $4.07 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00311557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.08 or 0.02848303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

