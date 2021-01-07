Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $63.07. 7,372,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,578,311. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

