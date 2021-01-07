OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $8,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OptimizeRx by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

