OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $61.00. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 380,818 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market cap of £55.63 million and a P/E ratio of -24.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.12.

About OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

