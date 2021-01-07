Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

OPT opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27. Opthea has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

