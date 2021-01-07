Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $516.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at $153,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 177.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 173.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

