Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 13.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

