Open Predict Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001871 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $702,940.44 and $304.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.