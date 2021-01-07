Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $66.59 on Monday. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ontrak by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

