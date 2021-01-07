Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With breakthrough offerings on the back of dynamic fundamentals, Onto Innovation is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective solutions. The company outsources almost all of its assemblies for a competitive advantage. It invests in research and development to provide differentiated products and services. Healthy traction in 5G and advanced packaging markets drive Onto Innovation despite COVID-19-related woes. A solid product portfolio and accretive customer base are considered to be the key drivers for its long-term growth. However, intense competition in the overseas market and high concentration risks are expected to hurt its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is also expected to impair operations in China and Taiwan.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $51.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $743,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $2,136,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

