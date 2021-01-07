Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Up 65.5%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price was up 65.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 260,131,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 147,582,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.