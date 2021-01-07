Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4,812.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 588,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 576,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

