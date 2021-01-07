OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after buying an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

