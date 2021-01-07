OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Trading 11% Higher

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s share price shot up 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.08. 533,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 370,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 51.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 164,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

