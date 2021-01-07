Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

ODT stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Insiders bought 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 40.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

