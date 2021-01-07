Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $2.90. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 6,632,858 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocean Power Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

