Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Reaches $11.83 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Nxt has a market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.