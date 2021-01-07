NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $195.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 22911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

