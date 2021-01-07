NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $195.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 22911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.67.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.