NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.84

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

