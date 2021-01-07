NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$1.20

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.20.

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.05. 1,353,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$237.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.20.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

