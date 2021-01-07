Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

