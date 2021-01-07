Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NAD opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
